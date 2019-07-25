Latest NewsIndia

Three Naxalites killed in an encounter in Bihar

Jul 25, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
Three Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with police in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. The encounter took place today afternoon in the Satnadia forest area under Deo police station of the district where the police were conducting a search operation. During the encounter, there were five hundred rounds of firing. One AK47 rifle and several cartridges were recovered from the site.

