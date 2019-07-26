Latest NewsInternational

“We have a very good and growing relationship with PM Modi and India” : White House

Jul 26, 2019, 08:32 am IST
The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday. “We have a very good and growing relationship with (Prime Minister) Mr (Narendra) Modi and the Indian government,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters during a press gaggle.

She was responding to a question on the denial by the Indian government that Modi requested President Donald Trump to mediate or arbitrate on the Kashmir issue. Earlier this week, Trump stunned India during a joint media availability with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that Modi had asked for such a mediation. Trump said Modi asked for this during their meeting last month in Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit. India’s External affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Modi never asked for it and the issue of Kashmir was never discussed between the two leaders. India says Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

