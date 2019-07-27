J&K : Two militants killed in encounter with security forces

Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said after receiving information about the presence of militants there, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazar area of Shopian town early Saturday.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed.

“The exact identify and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.