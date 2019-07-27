This Malayalam actor to play a lead role in Akshay Kumar’s next

Malayalam actor Babu Antony to act again in Bollywood film. The actor will do a lead role in Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s new film The actor has revealed this on social media. ” Back in Bollywood!! .. Glad to let you all know that I shall be playing a vital role in an Akshayakumar starer soon. Will let you know the details soon. Thank you”, he wrote on Facebook.

This is Babu Antony’s 6th Bollywood film. Babu Antony debuted the Hindi film industry by acting in ‘Hathya’ in 1988. He last appeared in 2012 release ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ directed by Goutham Menon.