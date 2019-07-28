Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Shama Sikander rises heat by her bikini photos

Jul 28, 2019, 08:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Shama Sikander the popular actress has increased the heat of the mercury by her bikini photos. The actress who is known for her sex appeal has been modeled for numerous magazines.

Shama who has been severely trolled by social media is not affected by that. The hot actress keeps her fans engaged with her hot pictures every now and then.

The actress has started her career with Aamir Khan ‘Mann’.The actress is engaged with US businessmen James Milliron.

Tags

Related Articles

Digital India : Teachers take selfies to mark attendance in schools

Jul 10, 2019, 12:26 pm IST

‘Will campaign on Sabarimala issue; BJP will have MP’s from Kerala, claims Amit Shah

Mar 30, 2019, 04:07 pm IST

Jawan killed in ceasefire, Pakisthan Rangers attack patrol

Nov 2, 2017, 04:18 pm IST

Harsha Bhogle Reveals What Achrekar told him When he came to Interview 14-Year-Old Sachin

Jan 5, 2019, 07:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close