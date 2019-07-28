Actress Shama Sikander rises heat by her bikini photos

Shama Sikander the popular actress has increased the heat of the mercury by her bikini photos. The actress who is known for her sex appeal has been modeled for numerous magazines.
View this post on Instagram
A bikini is like a barbed-wire fence. It protects the property without disturbing the view… . . . #funnymood #swag #cool #naughtorious #goodmood #love #smile #happy #instagood #fun #enjoy #goodday #smiling #joy #feelgood #instahappy #happyday #funny #excited #funtimes #goodvibes
Shama who has been severely trolled by social media is not affected by that. The hot actress keeps her fans engaged with her hot pictures every now and then.
The actress has started her career with Aamir Khan ‘Mann’.The actress is engaged with US businessmen James Milliron.
View this post on Instagram
She was beautiful but not just like d girls in d magazines.She was beautiful for the way she thought. She was beautiful for that sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful for her ability to make other people smile even when she was sad. No, she wasn't beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful deep down to her soul….#abdilkisunn
Post Your Comments