‘If you can’t buy food, it is free’: A Dubai restaurant offers free food if you cannot pay

If you are hungry and do not have money to eat, what will you do? If you are in Dubai you can go to an Arabic restaurant where you can have food without paying for it.

Foul W Hummus, the Arabic restaurant which has branches in Dubai and Sharjah is serving foods for the needy without demanding money. There is writing on the glass wall of this restaurant in Al Barsha 1 near the Mall of Emirates, it reads” If you can’t pay food, it’s FREE. This is a gift from Allah(God)”.

One can enter the restaurant and choose his food from the menu and have it. According to Faid Ayyad, a Jordanian expat and the owner of the restaurant says they serve food to around 30 to 35 people every day.

After opening his first branch Foul W Hummus in 2011, he now has a total of three branches in Al Barsha and one in Sharjah with one more branch soon to open along Sheikh Zayed Road.