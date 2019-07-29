PM Modi features in Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign video : Watch Here

Indian PM Narendra Modi has been featured in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign. Netanyahu’s party Likud party has, in a campaign video, shown clips of PM Modi along with Netanyahu. The clips are from PM Modi’s visit to the Isreal in 2017, the first standalone visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the west Asian country.

The video shows PM Modi being welcomed at the airport and also from the beach. Interestingly, the beach stroll taken by both leaders at Haifa’s beach to see a demonstration of the mobile desalination unit became one of the highlights of Modi’s visit. The two other leaders in the video include Rusian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi in Israeli Election campaign! Benjamin Netanyahu's @Likud_Party party shows pictures of PM @narendramodi along with @netanyahu in the election campaign video. pic.twitter.com/yqRpDP36BC — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 28, 2019

Full Video of Likud party on Election campaign: Along with PM Modi, Other 2 foreign leaders in the campaign include Trump and Putin. This is perhaps for the first time Indian PMs pictures being used in a foreign election campaign. pic.twitter.com/yjZmqrmgSu — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 28, 2019

This is perhaps for the first time an Indian PM’s pictures are being used in a foreign election campaign, particularly in West Asia.