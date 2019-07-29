Robin Singh wants Ravi Shastri to be removed as Team India coach

Former India cricketer Robin Singh has applied for the head coach position, stating that a change could be good for the national men’s team after their recent World Cup exit, according to a report in the Hindu on Sunday.

Current head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff, who were handed a 45-day extension after their contract came to an end during the tournament, were told to reapply as the Board of Control for Cricket in India invited fresh applications.

“Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side,” Singh told the Hindu after sending in his application.

Singh has been part of the Indian support staff before, holding the role of the fielding coach between 2007 and ‘09. That stint saw India win a Test series in England, lift the inaugural World Twenty20 in South Africa as well succeeding in the triangular ODI series trophy in Australia for the first time. He has also been part of the India A and Under-19 sides before, and has held a coaching role with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.