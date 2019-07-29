Latest NewsInternational

Suspected Islamists kill 65 in attack on villagers in Nigeria

Jul 29, 2019, 02:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Over 65 people died in an attack by suspected Islamists on a group returning from a funeral in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno region, state television reported on Sunday, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and rival Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

Local government chairman Mohammed Bulama was quoted as saying on state television that the assailants killed 21 people returning from the funeral on Saturday and another 44 people when they tried to regroup to defend themselves.Others were injured, he said, meaning the death toll may rise.

Tags

Related Articles

Election Results 2019: CPM to analyse huge election loss in crucial party meet

May 26, 2019, 07:07 am IST

Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in her new avatar: See Pics

Nov 1, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

PM Modi only speaks of eating mangoes, not jobs: Rahul Gandhi

May 15, 2019, 06:12 am IST

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi denies reports that she will leave India if Narendra Modi elected again

May 12, 2019, 05:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close