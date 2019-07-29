Teacher writes about moral policing at BEd college in Thiruvananthapuram

Sreelakshmi Arackal, a woman activist has accused that the BEd college in Thiruvananthapuram is a moral bastion. Sreelakshmi a former student and now a teacher at the college says that strict moral policing is practiced here where students are trained to become teachers. She has shared her experience in the college on Facebook.

Here students are not allowed to wear leggings or jeans. They can only wear churidars. The shall be put in the correct place. And the teachers say that this all is a part of the system and it will take time to change it, she wrote.

