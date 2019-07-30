BSNL launches Mathuram Prepaid Plan with unlimited calls, data for 345 days

The new BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Plan offers 5GB of data, unlimited voice calling to any network across the country, including the Mumbai and Delhi circles, and a total of 1,200 SMS messages for a validity of 345 days.

The plan is live in Tamil Nadu, and after using up the data ceiling limit of 5GB, BSNL will charge 25 paise per MB from the users. BSNL TeleServices blog was the first to spot this new prepaid plan. As mentioned, this plan has been launched on a promotional basis of 90 days, starting from July 25. Also, the operator mentions in its listing that the other tariff under the new plan offering is as per the per-minute plan. It is unclear if BSNL will expand the plan to other telecom circles in the country.

The recently launched long-term Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB daily data, 50 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for 270 days. The Rs. 1,001 BSNL prepaid recharge plan also carries 270 days validity, though it offers 9GB data and 270 SMS messages throughout the validity alongside unlimited voice calls.