Congress MP resigns from Rajya Sabha and party to join BJP

Sanjay Singh, the Congress MP from the Rajya Sabha, resigned from both the Grand Old Party and the Upper House on Tuesday. Singh is known ‘Amethi Naresh’. Singh has confirmed the resignation and announced that he will join the BJP tomorrow. In 2014, Singh was considered as the richest among the Rajya Sabha contestants.

According to the affidavit, Singh had total assets worth Rs 20.62 crore. As per the affidavit, the Singh couple possess two pistols, two DBBL (Double Barrel Breech Loading) guns, one carbine and a rifle, besides a total of 96.772 acres of agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. Assessing properties under the Congress candidate’s wife’s name, the total value of movable and immovable assets were totalled Rs 34.55 crore. Along with his wife, Singh had movable properties worth Rs 6.39 crore, while it is Rs 28.17 crore in case of immovable assets.