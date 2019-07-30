Latest NewsIndia

Congress MP resigns from Rajya Sabha and party to join BJP

Jul 30, 2019, 02:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sanjay Singh, the Congress MP from the Rajya Sabha, resigned from both the Grand Old Party and the Upper House on Tuesday. Singh is known ‘Amethi Naresh’. Singh has confirmed the resignation and announced that he will join the BJP tomorrow. In 2014, Singh was considered as the richest among the Rajya Sabha contestants.

According to the affidavit, Singh had total assets worth Rs 20.62 crore. As per the affidavit, the Singh couple possess two pistols, two DBBL (Double Barrel Breech Loading) guns, one carbine and a rifle, besides a total of 96.772 acres of agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh. Assessing properties under the Congress candidate’s wife’s name, the total value of movable and immovable assets were totalled Rs 34.55 crore. Along with his wife, Singh had movable properties worth Rs 6.39 crore, while it is Rs 28.17 crore in case of immovable assets.

Tags

Related Articles

ISL 2019: North East United beat Mumbai

Feb 13, 2019, 11:36 pm IST

Kottiyoor Rape Case: Court asks to take a case against victim’s parents

Apr 20, 2019, 09:37 pm IST

Chopper Scam Case : Christian Michel named Sonia Gandhi, ‘son of Italian lady’, ED tells court

Dec 29, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

At least 15 killed at wedding hall after wall collapses under rains

Jan 28, 2019, 07:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close