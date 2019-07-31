Ayodhya Case; Mediation panel to submit report tomorrow

The three member mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court of India will submitt its report on Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow. The Supreme Court will consider the case from August 2.

The mediation panel is headed by retired justice Kalifullah and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and advocate Sriram Panchu is the members.

The constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case from August 2.

The Allahabad High Court’s verdict to share the disputed land to three parties – Sunni Waqaf Board, Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Janmabhoomi Nays- was challenged in the Supreme Court by all three parties.