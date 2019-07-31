Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price dropped; Silver gains

Jul 31, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold has slipped down and silver has gained.

In the international market, the price of gold remained firm at $ 1,430.70 per ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slipped down by Rs.100 each to Rs.35,780 and Rs.35.610 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.27,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver was trading at a lower price of $ 16.54 per ounce. In India, the price of silver gained Rs.70 to Rs.42,120 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.195 to Rs.41,434 a kilo. The price of silver coins remains firm at Rs.85,000 for buying and Rs.86,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

