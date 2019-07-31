Latest NewsIndia

Dentists get shocked after seeing the number of teeth in 7-year-old boy’s mouth

Jul 31, 2019, 08:05 pm IST
Dentists get shocked after seeing the number of teeth in the mouth of a 7-year-old boy. The doctors have removed 527 teeth from the mouth of the boy.

The dentists in Saveetha dental hospital in Chennai has surgically removed 527 teeth from the mouth of Ravindranath. The boy was admitted at the hospital for teeth pain and swollen right cheek.

After the detailed examination by using CT Scan and X-ray the dentists found abnormal growth of teeth underneath the boy’s lower jaw. The abnormal teeth were not visible from the outside. The doctor’s removed all teeth except the normal 21 teeth.

