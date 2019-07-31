Latest NewsSports

Five Indian players enter top-20 of BWF Mens' rankings

Jul 31, 2019
In badminton five Indian badminton players entered the top-20 list of BWF Men’s rankings.

Kidamby Srikanth is the highest-ranked Indian player. He is an 8th position. H.S.Pranoy has bettered his position in the ranking and jumped four places to reach the 15th position. B. Sai Praneeth is in 17th position and Ajay Jayaram in the last 20th position. Sameer Verma is in 19th position.

In women’s ranking, ace Indian player P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal remain at at second and 12th position.

The mixed doubles pair of India has bettered their position and reached 17th position in the ranking.

