Latest NewsInternational

Five-story building floats in a river : Video

Jul 31, 2019, 08:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

People who were seen the video of a five-story building casually floating in a river were wondered. The video which surfaces on social media around one year ago has again viral on Twitter.

The five-story building floats in the Yangtze River in China. Although people may feel that the building floats by itself, the reality is something different. But actually, this is a floating restaurant in China. and the building is relocated from a spot to another by the help of some boats. The hotel is pushed by some boats.

Tags

Related Articles

“Padma honour validation for people who had confidence in my talent”, says Manoj Bajpayee

Jan 26, 2019, 09:50 pm IST

One held for the theft of sacred jewel of Lord Krishna from this historical temple.

Jul 11, 2018, 07:19 pm IST

Mehbooba Mufti criticises Modi Govt’s decision to deploy more forces in Kashmir

Jul 27, 2019, 01:51 pm IST

‘Fake ‘tolerance’ WhatsApp groups:Telecommunications Regulatory Authority warns social media users

Apr 7, 2019, 11:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close