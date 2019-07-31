Five-story building floats in a river : Video

People who were seen the video of a five-story building casually floating in a river were wondered. The video which surfaces on social media around one year ago has again viral on Twitter.

Things that happen in China. A five-story "building" was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The "building" was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2019

The five-story building floats in the Yangtze River in China. Although people may feel that the building floats by itself, the reality is something different. But actually, this is a floating restaurant in China. and the building is relocated from a spot to another by the help of some boats. The hotel is pushed by some boats.

