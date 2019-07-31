Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down again

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. In the early hours of trading on today, the Indian rupee fell down by 9 paise to reach at 68.94 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 68.89 and then slipped further to reach at 68.94 lowering by 9 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 68.85 against the US Dollar on yesterday.

The main reason for the falling down of Indian rupee is the outflow of foreign funds and the rising crude oil prices.