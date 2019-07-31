Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Former Miss. Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to marry Rohman Shawl

Jul 31, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Former Miss. Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen who remains still a bachelor has been in a relationship with fashion model Rohman Shawl. Their love story has been a topic of discussion for Bollywood and media. Both Sushmita and Rohman share their photos on social media.

But now it is reported that Sen and Rohman are all set to marry. It is rumored that Sushmita and Rohman will be getting married by this year-end. The Vogue magazine has reported this. In the report, it is said that Rohman has proposed Sushmita and she has agreed to it and the couples will be getting married by this year-end.

