23 Kilograms of Hashish oil worth around 22 crore rupees in the international market was siezed in Palakkad by a raid conducted by Excise Enforcement Squad.

Anoop George anative of Parathod was taken into custody by the squad. Other three people in the car fled from the scene. The squad seized the hashish oil from a car at Nombikkode at Palakkad -Pollach road.