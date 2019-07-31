Kerala ‘Flood cess’ form tomorrow

‘Flood Cess’ will be effective from tomorrow. 1% of cess is imposed upon GST. The GST Council has allowed the state to impose the cess for two years. The flood cess was introduced to collect money for rebuilding the state.

The government has exempted small and medium scale traders whose annual turnover is 1,5 crore rupees from paying a cess. The cess will be applied to goods and services transacted within the state.

The cess will be applied to around 928 products. The price of Car, Bike, Fridge, TV, Washing Machine, Pharmaceutical drugs, Cement, Paint will be increased. The government aims to collect around 500 crore rupees as flood cess.