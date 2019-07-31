Movie posters that are copied by Bollywood from other industries

A Hungarian photographer Flora Borsi has come forward that the poster of the recently released Bollywood film ‘Judgemental Kya Hai’ is copied from his photo. He wrote on Facebook that ” Any similarities?
It’s a famous Bollywood movie poster called “Judgemental Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work”.
this movie poster plagarised my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya @balajimotionpic @sheenagola ?? pic.twitter.com/0yLLmM1mBS
After this becomes a heated subject of discussion many more copied poster of Bollywood has come out.
Jalebi: The poster of the 2018 released film of Mahesh Bhatt copied an iconic shot – Korean war goodbye kiss.
Zero: The poster of Zero by Anand.L.Rai was copied from French-Belgian film ‘Up for Love’
Badarinath Ki Dulhaniya: This Bollywood film copied the poster of Telugu film ‘Aadi Pudipeddi and ‘Garam’.
Badlapur: The poster of this film was a copy of Hollywood film 300.
PK: The poster of PK was copied from Quim Barreiros Single Recebi um Convite
Murder 3: The poster of this Bollywood film was copied from Jennifer’s Body.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; The poster is a copy of Hollywood film Lords of Dogtown
RA One: The poster is a copy of Hollywood film Batman Begins
