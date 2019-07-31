Movie posters that are copied by Bollywood from other industries

A Hungarian photographer Flora Borsi has come forward that the poster of the recently released Bollywood film ‘Judgemental Kya Hai’ is copied from his photo. He wrote on Facebook that ” Any similarities?

It’s a famous Bollywood movie poster called “Judgemental Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work”.

Any similarities? It’s a famous bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any… Gepostet von Flóra Borsi am Montag, 29. Juli 2019

After this becomes a heated subject of discussion many more copied poster of Bollywood has come out.

Jalebi: The poster of the 2018 released film of Mahesh Bhatt copied an iconic shot – Korean war goodbye kiss.

Zero: The poster of Zero by Anand.L.Rai was copied from French-Belgian film ‘Up for Love’

Badarinath Ki Dulhaniya: This Bollywood film copied the poster of Telugu film ‘Aadi Pudipeddi and ‘Garam’.

Badlapur: The poster of this film was a copy of Hollywood film 300.

PK: The poster of PK was copied from Quim Barreiros Single Recebi um Convite

Murder 3: The poster of this Bollywood film was copied from Jennifer’s Body.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; The poster is a copy of Hollywood film Lords of Dogtown

RA One: The poster is a copy of Hollywood film Batman Begins