Rare photos of whale hunting sea lion

A Chase Dekker, a wildlife photographer, and marine biologist has captured a rare photo of whales hunting a sea lion. He witnessed this rare hunting as he was on his routine whale watching boat trip in Monterey Bay in California.

At that trip, he witnessed a group of three Humpback whales hunting a sea lion. But the sea lion was able to escape.

” Just the other day I witnessed something out on Monterey Bay I had never seen before. While the humpbacks were lunge feeding on a school of anchovies, a sea lion apparently didn’t jump out of the way fast enough and got trapped inside the whale’s mouth! At some point, the sea lion escaped and the whale seemed fine too as it continued to feed, but it must have been a strange experience for both parties! That sea lion had the true “Jonah Experience”!, he wrote on Instagram.