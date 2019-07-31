Smriti Irani and Ravishankar Parasd comes to front row seats in Lok Sabha

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Ravishankar Prasad have been allotted front-row seats in the Lok Sabha. This has indeed Emphasises the importance of these two leaders in the Narendra Modi led NDA government.

Lok Sabha speaker On Birla has informed this. Form the next session of Lok Sabha the new seating arrangement will come into effect. At present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rural Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemical and fertilizers Minister H.D.Sadanda Gowda are provided the front row seats.

In the first Narendra Modi government’s time senior BJP leaders like l.K.Advani, Sushama Swaraj were provided the front row seats. The present move shows the changing power equations in the BJP.