Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

Jul 31, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended marginally high in today’s session.

The BSE Sensex ended0.22% or 84 points higher at 37,481.12. The NSE Nifty also ended 0.29% or 33 points at 11,118.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tate Steel, Yes Bank, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, UPL and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Axix Bank, Bharati Airtel, Bharati Infratel, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and NTPC.

Tags

Related Articles

Case Against Binoy Kodiyeri: Women’s Commission will not interfere, says Chairperson

Jun 19, 2019, 05:44 pm IST
Shivani-Singh

This hottest Mumbai model is the new sensation on social medias : See Pics

Mar 28, 2018, 08:43 pm IST

Those who oppose rath yatra will be crushed,says BJP leader Locket Chatterjee

Nov 11, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Kerala Govt Uses Police Intelligence to Ensure the Success of ‘Women Wall’

Dec 12, 2018, 06:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close