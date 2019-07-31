Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended marginally high in today’s session.

The BSE Sensex ended0.22% or 84 points higher at 37,481.12. The NSE Nifty also ended 0.29% or 33 points at 11,118.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tate Steel, Yes Bank, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, UPL and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Axix Bank, Bharati Airtel, Bharati Infratel, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and NTPC.