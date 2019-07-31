Bollywood director Karan Johar has hosted a party for his friends in Bollywood. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vickey Koushal, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora has participated in the party. The photos of the party were viral on social media.

Now Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Majinder Sirsa has come forward criticizing Karan johar and Bollywood celebrities. He accused that the celebrities were in a drugged state. ” Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted “, he tweeted.

For this Congress leader, Milind Deora replied that his wife was also present at the party. And he asked to stop spreading lies and defaming people you do not know.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora ?????? ????? (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Yes drugged…It's no casual party with jus alcohol… pic.twitter.com/G4sVjL8maL — TheWhiteCamel (@The_White_Camel) July 30, 2019