To tackle climate change Ethiopia plants 35 crore trees in 12 hours.

The African country of Ethiopia has created a new history by planting around 35.3 crore tress in just 12 hours in an effort to tackle climate change. This is a new world record. The activity was initiated on July 29.

The social forestation scheme named ‘Green Legacy’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has done this auspicious project. The scheme aims to counter the effects of deforestation and climate change. In the first six hours, around 15 crore trees are planted.

The Green Legacy aims at planting around 40 crore trees by May to October.

The United Nations says that Ethiopia’s forest coverage declined from 35% of the total land in the early 20th century to a little above 4% in the 2000s.

The current world record for planting trees in a single day is held by India. In India, around 50 million trees were planted in 2016 by 800,000 volunteers.