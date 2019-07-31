Union cabinet approved ‘Jammu & Kashmir reservation bill’

The union cabinet has approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill’ today. The bill aims at providing 10% reservation for economically backward people in educational institutions and public employment.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the bill will pave way for the economically backward to progress.
Union Cabinet approves the Jammu&Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019; it would pave the way of extending the benefit of reservation of up to 10% for “Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)” in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
Post Your Comments