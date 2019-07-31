Latest NewsIndia

Union cabinet approved ‘Jammu & Kashmir reservation bill’

Jul 31, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
The union cabinet has approved the ‘Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill’ today. The bill aims at providing 10% reservation for economically backward people in educational institutions and public employment.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the bill will pave way for the economically backward to progress.

