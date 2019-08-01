3-year-old girl kidnapped from railway station; Beheaded after gang rape; CCTV visuals out

A 3-year old girl who was kidnapped from the railway station was beheaded after gang-rape. The body of the girl was found but her head was still not found. The police have arrested three persons in the incident. In these two people had raped her. The CCTV visuals of kidnapping girl were released.

.he fatal incident took place in Tata Nagar railway station in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The girl was kidnapped while sleeping near her mother. The girl was kidnapped on Monday and her body was found near a bush four kilometers away from the railway station on Tuesday.

One of the arrested Rinku Sahu is a convicted criminal and he has a long criminal record. He was recently released on bail. He was jailed for kidnapping a girl and trying to kill her in 2015. He has the other accused Kailsah has confessed they had gang-raped her and then strangled her.

The 3-year-old’s mother, a divorcee, also reportedly told the police that she suspected her partner — with whom she was traveling from West Bengal’s Purulia — was also involved in the crime. He is the third person to have been arrested in the case.