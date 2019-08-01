Forex Market: Indian rupee falls

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar.

On today, the Indian rupee fell down by 41 paise to reach at 69.20 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Forex Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 69.17 and the slipped again to reach at 69.20 losing 41 paise. On yeasterday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 68.79 against the US dollar.

The Dollar Index, the index which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currency rose by 0.35% to 98.95.

The reason for the downfall of Indian rupee is the outflow of foreign funds and rising crude oil prices.