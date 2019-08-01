Govinda need counseling, says actor’s friend

Is Bollywood actor Govinda is facing any psychological problems? One of his close friends has revealed that the actor behaves strangely and need counseling.

Earlier the popular Bollywood actor has been subjected to social media trolling after he said in a chat show that he has given the name ‘Avtar’ to James Cameron’s international blockbuster film ‘Avtar’. And he refused the role in the film as it demanded to paint the whole body. Govinda said that he declined the project as for the whole 41 days schedule has to paint the body.

One of the Govinda’s close friend has revealed to a national media that the actor has been behaving strangely for some time.” Govinda has been acting strangely for a long time. it is his habit to claim that he refused this or another big offer. This negativity is following him to the box office. Many distributors and exhibitors refused to touch his last film Rangeela Raja because he fought and abused them”. He claimed that he knows the actor for a long forty years. But now the actor has cut ties with him.