Photoshoot of this same-sex couple is going viral on internet : See Pics

Aug 1, 2019, 06:42 am IST
The photoshoot of a same-sex couple is going viral online and two women star in it-an Indian and a Pakistani, thus crossing borders. Religion, sex or nationality didn’t stop them from showing their affection.

The two women Sundas Malik, a Muslim artist from Pakistan and Anjali Chakra, a Hindu originally from India, released pictures captioned ‘A New York Love Story’ on Instagram and Twitter.In the images, which have now gone viral, the couple can be seen sharing a transparent umbrella while standing in the rain while adorably kissing each other.

