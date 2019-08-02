“Look into the Mirror, Don’t Blame or Torture officers” Kerala C.M’s Old Facebook Post is Viral On Social Media Again

Former DGP Jacob Thomas was a pain in the neck for the previous UDF government. He had been at odds against the Government led by Oommen Chandy and Mr. Chandy had alleged that Thomas was ‘anti-people’ and transferred him to the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Forces.

When Pinarayi Government took over, Jacob Thomas was placed as the face of the anti-corruption initiatives of the government, making him the head of Vigilance. But once again, Jacob Thomas proved a problem for the ruling government, since he started opening up about the flaws of the government.

Thomas was suspended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2017 after he slammed the government over law and order issues when the state was battling the aftereffects of Cyclone Ockhi. Thomas had remained in suspension for a long time and a few days before, he had a major breakthrough as the Central Administrative Tribunal had ordered the reinstatement of Jacob Thomas.

The war between Pinarayi Vijayan and Jacob Thomas is going on as reports have emerged that the Kerala government will challenge the CAT order. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with an old Facebook post of Pinarayi Vijayan from September 19, 2015, where Mr. Vijayan had then vouched for Jacob Thomas.

Mr. Vijayan had not missed out on the opportunity to tarnish Chandy government and was critical about Chandy government’s action against Jacob Thomas, not knowing that he was going to find himself in a similar spot, a few years later.

Oommen Chandy who said that Jacob Thomas was changed because he was a constant headache to the government, should reveal what exactly is this headache… Officers should not be blamed if some cases are causing problems to the C.M and other ministers, instead, they should look into the mirror” he wrote on Facebook.

Years later, social media users have dug up this old post and are using that to compare with the current stand of Pinarayi Vijayan against Jacob Thomas. Check this Out