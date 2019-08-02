To slam trolls, actress Sherlyn Chopra launches Rap song in a ‘hot Avtar’: Video

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has been subjected to severe trolls and cyber bullying for her opinions and dressing. The hot actress has launched her rap song for slamming trolls and abuses.

The actress stuns her critics in by appearing in a ‘hot Avtar’ in the music video titled ‘Katar’. This music video is launched as a reply to social media trollers who troll celebrities.

” The number showcases the significance of taking a firm stand against online abuse, bullying and trolling”, Sherlyn said.

The hot actress Sherlyn Chopra hit the headlines after she posed nude for a photoshoot for Playboy magazine.