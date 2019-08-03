Police registered arrest of IAS officer

The Kerala police registered the arrest of Survey director Sriram Venkitaraman IAS for causing the accident in which a journalist was killed. The police registered his arrest on IPC section 304. The arrest was registered at KIMS hospital, where the IAS officer is under treatment. He will be taken to Medical college for medical examination and will be later presented before a magistrate.

The police have also registered the statement of the eye witness, Wafa Firoz who was with Sriram while the accident happened.

A journalist was killed as the car driven by Sriram rammed into the bike on yesterday.