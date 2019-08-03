Umakhanov International Boxing: Neeraj and Lovlina won a gold medal

In Boxing, Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Neeraj have won gold medals for India at the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia on today.

The World Championship bronze medalist Lovlina won a gold medal in the 69-kilo category by defeating Italian boxer Assunta Canfora by 3-2. Neeraj defeated Russian boxer Malika Shakhidova in 57-kilogram category by 3-0.

Another Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won a silver medal. Three other Indian boxers had grabbed bronze medals fro India. Govind Sahni in 49 kilos, Jony in 60 kilos and Pooja Rani in 75 kilos has won bronze medals.

India finished the tournament with two gold, one silver, and three bronze.