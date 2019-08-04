Fort William FC ends 73 match winless streak

Fort William FC, dubbed Britain’s worst football team has ended their 73 match winless streak, putting an end to their unlucky season. They had a -221 goal difference and with this win, had ended a winless streak stretching back 840 days. They finally got the luck they needed and won 5-2 against Nairn County.

The club called it a “great night” in the race for the North of Scotland cup and thanked fans for showing their support at its Claggan Park ground. The team lost their early lead by an equalizer but managed to find the back of the net multiple times, finally giving them a win.