Woman escapes cougar attack, thanks to Metallica ; Details Inside

Dee Gallant, a 45 year old British Columbian resident and her dog was out for a walk in the Cowichan valley and as she strolled a few miles into the forest, she felt like she was being watched by someone. She was quick to spot the cougar that was stalking them and it was the first time she had seen one so close before. She wasn’t scared at first, thinking that it was just walking around in the woods, but her emotions quickly turned upside down as soon as she saw that it was coming towards her.

At first, she yelled at it. It stopped moving but didn’t back off. Then she started waving her hands while yelling but the cougar still refused to go away. Then she quickly took out her phone, played the noisiest track on it – Metallica’s 1991 hit, “Don’t tread on me”. As soon as the first few seconds of the song had played, the big cat ran back into the bush. Then, throughout the whole trip, she played the song on loop, stuck to the middle of the road and kept her dog close. Later she said that she would love to meet them one day and thank them for saving her life.