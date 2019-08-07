Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended lower today. The market was down as the RBI lowered the GDP growth forecast for the current financial year.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 36,690.50, lowering around 286.35 or 0.77% points. The NSE Nifty settled trading today at 10,855.50 lowering 92.75 or 0.85% points.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Zee Entertainments and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, Vedanta, Axis Bank, ITC, RIL, Maruti, L& T, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, and Kotak Bank.