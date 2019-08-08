11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to provide free internet across Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced today that 11,000 hotspots will be installed to provide Wi-Fi in the capital city before the end of 2019. Up to 15 GB usage per mobile number will be free of cost per month and 4,000 hotspots will be installed at bus stops. Further, Kejriwal also announced that 1,40,000 more CCTVs will be installed.

