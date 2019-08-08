BJP will come into power in Kerala in next assembly election, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have claimed that BJp will come into power in Kerala in the next assembly election.

” Bjp performed very well in general elections held in this year. Although has not able won any seats in the state, the vote share was increased to 16% and this is an achievement. The aim of BJP unit in Kerala must be the assembly election in 2021″, he said,

He was addressing a training program for BJP workers in Kollam. The LDF and UDF are in an impure partnership. Both LDF and UDF will be swept away from Kerala. The BJP activists must take inspiration from the victory of BJP in north-eastern states including Tripura, he said.