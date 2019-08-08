CBFC makes these changes in Sidharth-Parineeti’s Jabariya Jodi

The Central Board of Film Certification aka CBFC has recently made nine changes in the original version of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi. Giving it a U/A certificate, the organisation replaced a few abusive words with milder words.

Apart from muting these curse words ‘ma***’ and ‘ma**’, the word ‘ha****’ has been replaced by two different words at different places. It’s changed to ‘baklol’ once and “bawli” the second time. The word ‘chu******’ has also been replaced with ‘bewakufi’. The reference to masturbation which was also seen in the trailer of Jabariya Jodi has also been removed.