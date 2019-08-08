Commodity Market: Gold touches the all-time high price

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver rose today. The price of gold has touched an all-time high. Silver price also crossed Rs.44,000 mark.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $.1497.40 per ounce in New York. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.550 each to Rs. 38,470 and Rs.38,300 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also rose by Rs.700 to Rs.28,500 per 8 gram.

In the global market, silver was trading at $.17.16 an ounce. In India silver price rose by Rs.630 to Rs.44,300 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.745 to Rs.43,730 a kilo. Price of Silver coins rose by Rs.1000 at Rs.87,000 for buying and Rs.88,000 for selling of 100 pieces.