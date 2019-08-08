Fans of this Pakistan star cricketer made the Somerset Club website to crash

Fans of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam thronged website of Somerset club for which the cricketer is currently playing the Vitality Blast T20 league, causing it to crash.

According to the news reports in NDTV Sports, Azam fans in Pakistan were so desperate to follow their star batsman’s progress that they crashed the club’s website. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Somerset digital marketing executive, Ben Warren, was forced to upgrade the club website’s server capacity after Somerset’s first game.