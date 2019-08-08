Farewell to Sushma Swaraj : PM Modi,LK Advani walked out hand in hand from the crematorium ; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP veteran LK Advani and senior party leaders bid adieu to Sushma Swaraj as she was cremated with full state honours at Lodi crematorium on Wednesday. Soon after the rituals, PM Modi and LK Advani walked out together from the crematorium.

PM Modi took Advani’s hand and led him some of the way as they walked out. Union Minister Rajnath Singh took his other arm. Earlier today, LK Advani along with his daughter Pratibha visited Sushma Swaraj’s house to pay their last tributes. During his visit, he was seen fighting back his tears.