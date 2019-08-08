Forex Market: Indian rupee gains

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar today in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee has gained by 18 paise to reach at 70.71 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 70.80 against the US dollar. And in the trading, it oscillated between 70.71 and 70.83. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 70.89 against the US dollar on yesterday.

The Dollar Index which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.01% to 97.53.

The rising crude oil prices, the cautious opening of the Indian stock market and the foreign fund outflows have weighed on the Indian rupee.