Ghulam Nabi Azad Cannot Take Kashmiris Spending Time With Ajit Doval, Insults Kashmir Citizens

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been kept in Kashmir to ensure a smooth transition of power and responsibilities to the new administrative structure in Jammu and Kashmir, was seen having lunch with locals in Shopian of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon in a video.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was one of the prominent voices in Congress that criticized the abrogation of article 370 has responded to the interaction of Doval with Kashmiris.

Speaking to media Ghulam Nabi Azad said Ajit Doval can take anyone with him by paying money.(Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho). The statement is nothing but an insult on the Kashmiri’s, reducing them to a group of people who will just go after money.

News agency ANI reported the incident. Check this Out