Heavy Rain : Nine killed, several missing after rescue boat overturns

At least nine people were killed after a rescue boat overturned in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Thursday. The boat was carrying around 30 people. “It was a rescue boat which was trying to take people from flooded area to safer places. Nine bodies have been recovered till now. 10-12 are feared dead,” Milind Bharambe, special inspector general (law & order), Maharashtra Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sixteen deaths in rain and flood-related incidents have been reported from western Maharashtra in the last seven days. Floodgates were opened in the dams in Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit by incessant monsoon rains.

Nearly 2.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.