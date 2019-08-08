Heavy Rainfall: Holiday announced for educational institutions in11 districts

Considering the heavy rainfall, a holiday has been announced for all educational institutions in 11 districts in the state for tomorrow.

Holidays were announced in educational institutions in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palghat, Alappuzha, Wayanad and Malappuram districts. The holiday is applicable to all educational institutions including professional colleges, Anganwadi, madrassas and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

All examinations scheduled to conduct tomorrow by M.G.university and Kannur University were canceled. PSC also canceled the examinations scheduled for tomorrow. PSC extended the examination on August 30.

The district collector of Pathanamthitta district has announced holiday for all educational institutions in the district for tomorrow as heavy rainfall is continuing. The low-lying regions in the district are flooded. The water level in the Pamba river is also rising.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned that heavy to extensive rainfall will continue in various districts. A red alert has been issued in Idulli, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for today and tomorrow.