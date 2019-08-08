House wife arrested for sexually abusing 16-year-old neighbour boy

A house wife has been arrested for sexually abusing her neighbour and a 16-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala police arrested the woman identified as Divya of Nedumangad and a mother of three children for sexually abusing the disabled boy. She is a divorcee. She was arrested after a probe was conducted by an investigating team led by Nedumangad circle inspector Rajesh Kumar as per POCSO Act.
The incident came to light after his parents questioned him for showing signs of physically unwell. The accused has been remanded.
