House wife arrested for sexually abusing 16-year-old neighbour boy

A house wife has been arrested for sexually abusing her neighbour and a 16-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read : 19-year-old girl allegedly gang raped by four men on her birthday

Kerala police arrested the woman identified as Divya of Nedumangad and a mother of three children for sexually abusing the disabled boy. She is a divorcee. She was arrested after a probe was conducted by an investigating team led by Nedumangad circle inspector Rajesh Kumar as per POCSO Act.

Also Read : Police Constable allegedly rapes prisoner in moving train

The incident came to light after his parents questioned him for showing signs of physically unwell. The accused has been remanded.